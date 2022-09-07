Pune: A man with his son was arrested for murdering his 62-year-old mother and chopping her body into pieces in Pune.

The duo after killing the woman stuffed the body in a gunny bag and dumped it in a river.

The incident took place last month and on Tuesday, the father-son duo were arrested based on the investigation.

They were identified as the victim’s son Sandip Gaikwad and her grandson Sahil.

They killed the woman after a heated argument where the victim, Usha Gaikwad, had asked them to leave her house.

The woman was reported missing by her family on August 5 but on August 23, the dead body was recovered.

The police following the recovery initiated an investigation.

On completion of the investigation, the police found the involvement of the father-son duo and arrested them.

After being arrested, they revealed that Sahil was the one who strangled the woman to death and later cut her body into pieces.