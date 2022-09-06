Guwahati: Following the recent reports of jihadi activities in some parts of Assam, locals in Goalpara district allegedly demolished a madrassa in protest against such activities.

It may be mentioned that with this, the number of madrassas being demolished in Assam has reached four since August. Three were earlier demolished by the government citing various rules.

As per reports, the locals also demolished a house next to it.

The act was carried out by the locals in Pakhiura Char.

There had been reports of some jihadi elements being active in the said premise and which was a link to two absconding Bangladeshi nationals.

It may be mentioned that the police had recently arrested a person identified as Jalaluddin Sheikh from the madrassa and it was found that he was involved in the anti-national activity and was a cleric of the madrassa.

Two other teachers of madrassas were also involved with the arrested person.

While the locals demolished the madrassa, it had no government involvement. It was said that the locals took the step as they were surprised to know that the teacher/imam was a “jihadi”.

The locals demolished the structure to send a message that they had no support for such activities.