Budaun: On Monday, a 30-year-old man was allegedly electrocuted by his wife in Mohali’s Islamnager.

The police said that man was identified as Sharif.

He was allegedly given sedatives by his wife Shabnam before electrocuting him to death.

After she gave her the sedatives, he fell unconscious and then she electrocuted her by using live wires.

She was arrested based on the FIR registered by the family of the deceased.

The police said that she also confessed to killing her husband.

Both of them were married for 11 years.

While in interrogation, the woman told the police that she killed ber because he used to assault her frequently.

The body has been sent for postmortem while a probe into the matter has been initiated.