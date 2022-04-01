New Delhi: A woman attempted self-immolation outside the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Lucknow on Friday.



The woman, who tried to set herself on fire, was prevented from doing so by the policemen on duty outside.



The woman, who hails from Gosainganj, alleged that her son has forcibly been sent to jail by the local police.



“My son is absolutely innocent but the police have forcibly sent him to jail,” she said explaining the reason for her taking such an extreme step.



The police are questioning the woman now to understand why she tried to take the extreme step.

