NEW DELHI: The White House has condemned the “online harassment” of a Muslim journalist from the Wall Street Journal, for asking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a question on minority rights in India, during his recent visit to the United States.

Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui, during a joint press conference by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden had asked the former a question on democracy and minority rights in India.

“What steps are you and your government willing to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech?” Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui had asked PM Modi in the joint press briefing.

Responding to the question, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied: “I am surprised at what you said. We are a democracy. Democracy is in our spirit, and flows in our veins. We live and breathe democracy. And it is in our Constitution.”

Modi added: “If there are no human values and human rights, there is no democracy… When we live democracy, there is no question of discrimination.”

However, this question by Sabrina Siddiqui evoked sharp reactions from elements in India.

Siddiqui had been subjected to “some intense online harassment from people inside India”.

It is also believed that she has been subjected to “online harassment” partly due to her faith.

Reacting to the “online harassment” campaign against Siddique, United States’ national security council spokesperson John Kirby said: “It is completely unacceptable and it’s antithetical to the very principles of democracy.”

Kirby added: “We absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists anywhere under any circumstances.”

Meanwhile, White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre said: “We are certainly here at the White House under this administration, are committed to freedom of the Press, which is why we had the press conference last week.”

“So just want to remind folks, that’s why we had the press conference last week. Also, we certainly condemn any efforts of intimidation or harassment of any journalist that is just trying to do their job,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

On the other hand, Sabrina Siddiqui while responding to the ‘harassments’, shared photos of her wearing a Indian cricket team’s t-shirt and cheering with her father during the 2011 world cup final.

Since some have chosen to make a point of my personal background, it feels only right to provide a fuller picture. Sometimes identities are more complex than they seem. pic.twitter.com/Huxbmm57q8 — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) June 24, 2023

It may be mentioned here that Sabrina Siddiqui’s father was born in India.