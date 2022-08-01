Kolkata: The West Bengal Government is all set for the announcement of seven new districts.

The cabinet has already given its clearance to the proposal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement on Monday.

Also Read: Assam: IIT Guwahati sets up Centre of Excellence for medical research

The new districts are said to be Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur.

Once the districts are officially announced, the total number of districts will reach 30.

Also Read: Assam: Class 10 student drowns in Hojai, family suspects murder

CM Banerjee told the media that the state cabinet had okayed the proposal already.

As per reports, the decision for these seven districts to be formed was taken for ensuring smooth administrative operations.