Guwahati: As the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, Union minister Smriti Irani posted a video of her riding a scooter to work along with Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar as a pillion with the National Flag.

Uploading the video on social media, Irani wrote, “Dropping @dr.bharatippawar Tai, MoS Health to the office after a great start to the day with Tiranga Yatra.”

The video got more than 71 thousand likes since it was posted.

The Union Minister was seen dressed in a sari while Pawar was in a salwar kameez and holding the National Flag.

While Pawar held a flag in hand, Irani had another one tied to the scooter.

Irani in the video is heard saying, “Dropping Bharati Tai to work.”