PAURI: A tragic incident has been reported from Pauri district in Uttarakhand.

At least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge at Pauri district in Uttarakhand.

Moreover, 20 others have injured in the tragic accident.

The bus was carrying around 45-50 members of a marriage party.

The ill-fated bus was on its way to a village in Bironkhal from Laldhang.

The accident took place near Simri bend in Pauri district of Uttarakhand at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

Rescue operations were carried out throughout the night.

Those injured in the accident were rushed to hospitals in Bironkhal, Rikhnikhal and Kotdwar.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and former union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank arrived at the accident site to assess the situation.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also met those injured in the bus accident at Kotdwar hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths due to the unfortunate road accident.

“The bus accident in Pauri, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway. All possible assistance will be provided to those affected,” PM Narendra Modi said.