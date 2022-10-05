NEW DELHI: Indian fact-checkers Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha have been ‘nominated’ for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Co-founders of Indian fact-checking website – AltNews – Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha have been ‘nominated’ by Norwegian lawmakers for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize on October 7.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to those “who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind”.

Notably, Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha have been ‘nominated’ for the Nobel Peace Prize for “battling misinformation” and fake news on social media.

This ‘nomination’ of Mohammed Zubair for the Nobel Peace Prize comes amid the heels of his arrest by Delhi police in June over a four-year-old tweet.

According to Delhi police, Zubair was arrested for a tweet that was “highly provocative and more than sufficient to incite feelings of hatred”.

Delhi police charged him for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and deliberate acts to outrage religious sentiments.

Zubair walked out of Tihar Jail a month later after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Besides Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair, Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky, UN Refugee Agency, World Health Organisation (WHO) and Russian dissenter and Vladimir Putin critic Alexey Navalny are also contenders for the Nobel Peace Prize.