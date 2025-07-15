Written by: Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday provided an update on Assam’s anti-encroachment efforts, stating that the state government has reclaimed more than 1,19,548 bighas of land—equivalent to approximately 160 square kilometres—between 2021 and 2025.

Addressing a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, Sarma said the reclaimed areas include reserved forests, wildlife sanctuaries, village grazing reserves (VGR), professional grazing reserves (PGR), common government land, and land linked to religious institutions.

Of the total reclaimed land, over 84,700 bighas were cleared from reserved forests and sanctuaries, nearly 3,650 bighas from grazing reserves, 26,700 bighas from common government land, and around 4,450 bighas from satras and temples.

The Chief Minister said several of these areas are already undergoing natural regeneration, with signs of wildlife returning. He dismissed claims that the land is often reoccupied after eviction, stating that the government has taken measures to ensure sustained protection.

Special Chief Secretary (Forest) M K Yadava, also present at the briefing, shared data and images showing forest recovery across several districts. In Goalpara district, 138 hectares were cleared in Paikan Forest in July 2024 and 130 hectares in Athiabari in March 2024.

In the Lumding Reserve Forest, 1,410 hectares were cleared in November 2021. Forest officials have since reported the return of elephants, leopards, and other species. In Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, more than 2,100 hectares were cleared in 2023. The area, which had experienced biodiversity loss, is now seeing the gradual return of rhinos.

Sarma also mentioned the Pabha Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur district, where 1,750 hectares of encroached land—previously used for mustard cultivation—were cleared in January 2023. In Orang Tiger Reserve, 2,899 hectares were cleared in May 2023 to support the restoration of tiger and elephant habitats.

Responding to concerns about tree cutting in urban areas like Guwahati, the Chief Minister acknowledged public concerns but urged residents to also consider the scale of afforestation and recovery efforts elsewhere in the state. He said the government is working to strike a balance between development and environmental conservation.

Sarma concluded by stating that the Forest Department will soon release a detailed report on the reclaimed land and future conservation plans.