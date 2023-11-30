Guwahati: The United States claimed that it foiled an alleged assassination plot targeting an American citizen namely, Gupatwant Singh Pannun residing in New York.

The plot, which reportedly involved a $100,000 cash payment to a hitman, was orchestrated by Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national currently in custody in the Czech Republic pending extradition.

According to prosecutors, Gupta allegedly conspired with an unnamed Indian government official to assassinate an individual advocating for a Sikh separatist state.

The intended target, later identified by US media as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen, expressed grave concern over the plot and vowed to seek legal recourse against those involved.

According to reports, the White House, upon learning of the alleged plot, immediately engaged in high-level discussions with Indian authorities, who expressed surprise and concern over the matter.

President Biden dispatched top US intelligence officials, CIA Director William Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, to India for urgent consultations.

In response, the Indian government initiated an investigation and formed a high-level inquiry committee to address the security concerns raised by the US.

The committee’s mandate includes thoroughly examining the alleged plot, identifying those involved, and taking appropriate action.

It may however be mentioned that the prosecutors did not exactly name Singh but media reports from the US named Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

It may also be mentioned that Singh is a dual US-Canadian citizen and is a member of a US-based Sikh activist group.