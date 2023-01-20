Guwahati: Air India has been slapped with a fine of Rs 30 lakh and the pilot-in-charge of the New York-Delhi flight, on which a drunk passenger urinated on a female passenger, has had his license suspended for three months.

Air India has taken responsibility for gaps in their reporting process and has stated that they are taking the necessary steps to rectify them.

Also Read: Man who urinated on elderly woman on Air India flight sacked by his company

Moreover, a penalty of Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on the director-in-flight services for failing to fulfil their duties.

The passenger, Shankar Mishra, received a four-month flying ban for his unruly behaviour, in addition to the 30-day ban that was imposed earlier.

Also Read: Assam: 24-year-old youth suspectedly lynched in Bajali

The incident was reported to the DGCA on January 4 and the recent actions are for violations of various regulations.

Air India has also expressed that they are working on strengthening their crew’s compliance with policies concerning the handling of incidents involving unruly passengers.