Lucknow: A sub-divisional officer of a state-run power distribution company posted in UP’s Farrukhabad was suspended after he had a picture of Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden in his office describing him as the “world’s best junior engineer”.

The officer has been identified as Ravindra Prakash Gautam, sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL).

He was placed under suspension as seniors found a picture of bin Laden in his office.

Also Read: Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 27.5 lakh seized by Assam Rifles, two apprehended

The picture had a note below it that read “Respected Osama bin Laden, world’s best junior engineer”.

The officials found out about the incident after it was viral on social media.

Senior district officials took cognizance of the issue and immediately place the SDO under suspension.

The picture of bin Laden was also removed from the office post his suspension.

Also Read: Firms linked to Assam CM got “urgent PPE orders” before COVID-19 lockdown: Report

“Managing Director of DVVNL has suspended SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam following an inquiry into the incident”, said Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh.

However, the suspender officer defended his actions claiming that anyone can be an idol. He said, “Osama was the best junior engineer in the world. The picture has been removed, but I have several copies.”