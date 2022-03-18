India is a land of diverse culture where people of different communities have co-existed since time immemorial.

Unmatched diversity of India is on display for the whole world to see on Friday, as the country is celebrating Holi and Shab-e-Barat on the same day.

While, the festival of colours – Holi – is being celebrated across India with much fervour, Muslims in India are observing Shab-e-Barat.

Shab-e-Barat is a mourning festival for Muslims.

On Shab-e-Barat, Muslims visit the graves of their ancestors to pray for their souls and seek forgiveness of their wrongdoings.

Meanwhile, at least 22 mosques in Uttar Pradesh have changed timings of Friday prayers keeping in mind Holi celebrations.

As Holi and Shab-e-Barat festivals are celebrated across India on the same day this year, at least 22 mosques in Lucknow have changed the time and hold Friday prayers after 1.30 PM, announced the Islamic Centre of India (ICI).

In Lucknow, Friday Jumma namaz, in most of the mosques, are usually offered at 12:30pm.

The ICI has also advised Muslim men to conduct Jumma prayers at their local mosques instead of going out to a mosque further away from home.