Guwahati: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on Monday claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented nationwide within the next seven days.

Speaking in West Bengal, Thakur echoed previous statements by Home Minister Amit Shah, assuring the CAA’s application across India despite ongoing opposition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, made a similar statement regarding the CAA.

Shah “vowed” the act’s implementation and criticized Banerjee’s administration on various issues.

He claimed that the CAA was intended towards beneficiaries’ right to citizenship.

The CAA, passed in 2019, resulted in widespread protests and political resistance across the country especially in Assam.

The protests in Assam saw severe results with at least five people losing their lives.