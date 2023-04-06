Guwahati: Akhil Gogoi, Sivasagar’s legislator appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in relation to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests that took place in Assam in December 2019.

The hearing was set for April 25 in connection with the two complaints against him. Other suspects in the case, including Dharjya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal, and Manas Konwar, also appeared in court.

Gogoi claimed that the government was planning to keep him detained throughout the Assam Assembly session.

In March, the Supreme Court heard Gogoi’s bail request in response to the NIA’s accusations that he incited violence during the protests.

The court did not rule on the matter but extended his protection from arrest until March 13 in connection with a case involving anti-CAA protests and alleged Maoist affiliations.

The NIA has accused Gogoi of being the mastermind behind Maoist activity in Assam.

In February, the agency informed the Supreme Court that Gogoi could not be released on bail since he is the state’s top organizer of Maoist activities.

Gogoi, who was outspoken against the BJP government, filed a petition challenging a decision by the Gauhati High Court on February 9 allowing an NIA court to move forward with the framing of charges in one of the two cases against him.

The NIA court’s decision to set a hearing date for the complaints against Gogoi indicates that the case is moving forward, and it remains to be seen what further developments will come to light.