New Delhi: As Rahul Gandhi continues with his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Union Health Minister in a letter asked him to ensure Covid “protocol” in the entire program.

The union minister in the letter said that he should either follow the COVID protocol or suspend the Bharat Jodo Yatra “in the national interest”.

Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written: “I request [Rahul Gandhi] that Covid protocol, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.”

The letter further says, “If this Covid protocol cannot be followed, then, in view of the public health emergency, and to save the country from the Covid pandemic, I request you to suspend the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the national interest.”

However, Congress has claimed that this is a mode to divert the people’s attention like the “BJP always does”.

Congress leaders added that the norms of COVID were relaxed in the past year and now the BJP has deployed the Union Minister to block the Bharat Jodo Yatra.