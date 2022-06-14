New Delhi: As the Prophet Muhammad row continues, two lawyers have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments.

The petition has been filed by lawyers Abu Sohail and Chand Qureshi.

The petition has requested the Supreme Court to order an “independent, credible and fair investigation” into the whole matter.

The petition states that Nupur Sharma by making such a statement has “caused great discontent and uproar in the country and around the world”.

Also Read: Assam MLA urges Centre to permanently close old Dibrugarh railway station

“The image of our great nation was tarnished because of Nupur Sharma’s statement,” the petitioners said.

It may be mentioned that Nupur Sharma had made certain objectionable comments during a television show that led to global outrage.

Her comments had led to communal tensions and protests across the country.

Also Read: Assam | Photos & videos: Floods, landslides wreak havoc in Guwahati

Even though her comments were made as an official spokesperson of the BJP on the national television channel, the BJP, later on, sideline itself from Sharma stating that her views did not reflect the views of the party.

Several cases were also filed against Sharma for her comments and Maharashtra Police as well as Kolkata Police have summoned her in connections cases filed against her.