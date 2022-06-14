DIBRUGARH: MLA from Dibrugarh constituency in Assam – Prasanta Phukan has urged the Centre to permanently close the old Dibrugarh railway station.

Assam MLA Prasanta Phukan urged union railway minister – Ashwini Vaishnaw to permanently shut down the old Dibrugarh town railway station (DBRT) and divert all trains to the new Dibrugarh railway station (DBRG).

The new Dibrugarh railway station (DBRG) is located on the town’s outskirts at Banipur.

Prasanta Phukan has written to union railway minister – Ashwini Vaishnaw on the matter.

In the letter the Dibrugarh MLA stated, “A railway line is, without a doubt, a lifeline for the development of any region. However, the existing railway track of Dibrugarh Town railway station is one of the main impediments to the development of Dibrugarh town.”

Also read: Assam | Photos & videos: Floods, landslides wreak havoc in Guwahati

“The railway track has divided Dibrugarh into two parts – southern part and northern part. Apart from causing serious traffic congestion in the town the railway track has limited the widening of the road running parallel to the railway track,” Phukan further stated in the letter.

“A number of educational institutions like Sampoorna Kendra Vidyalaya, St Mary’s School, Little Flower School, MDKG Girls’ College, DHSK Commerce College, DHSK College as well as the Dibrugarh Catholic Church and the SBI Gabharupather branch are are located on the KC Gogoi Road which runs parallel to the railway track inside the town. The railway track has limited the width of the KC Gogoi Road to just 5 metres causing constant traffic jam on the busy road,” it added.

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan in the letter said: “So, in view of the above facts, I request you to kindly consider closing down of the Dibrugarh Town Railway Station and divert all trains to the new Dibrugarh Railway station at Banipur for the greater convenience of the people.”

Notably, the Dibrugarh Town Railway Station was built in 1882. It is the oldest railway station in Northeast.

Old photo of Dibrugarh town railway station taken in 1880s.