Guwahati: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed during a training exercise at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana, on Monday morning.

The pilots were an instructor and one cadet, according to IAF officials.

In a statement, the IAF expressed its deep regret over the tragic accident and confirmed that both pilots onboard had sustained fatal injuries.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to express his condolences to the families of the deceased pilots. “Anguished by this accident near Hyderabad. It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” Singh tweeted.

There were no civilian casualties or property damage reported in the incident.

A Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the crash has been ordered by the IAF.