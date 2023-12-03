Guwahati: The fate of Telangana‘s next government hangs in the balance as the state eagerly awaits the outcome of the assembly elections. With the polls closing on Thursday, all eyes are now on the announcement of the results today.

The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM today across all 119 Assembly seats, marking the beginning of the countdown to determine who will lead India’s youngest state.

A total of 2,290 contestants, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao, BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind, and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, are vying for the throne.

The Congress appears to be surging ahead in Telangana as exit polls indicate a clear lead over its rival BRS, the party of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stay connected with nenow.in for Telangana Election Results Live Update: