Mathura: Amidst the Janmashtami celebrations, two people died of suffocation at a temple in Mathura.

They reportedly died after being stuck in an overcrowded area while another person fainted.

The incident was reported from the Banke Bihari temple at midnight.

At first, one devotee fainted near the gate and due to this the movement in the temple was restricted for some time but later the gathering got larger.

Many were left suffocated in the massive crowd due to the humidity while two of them lost their lives.

Of the deceased, one is a man and the other is a woman.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to get the injured people all possible treatment.

The CM has also ordered the home department for better arrangements for preventing such incidents in the future.