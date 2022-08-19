GUWAHATI: The Assam government will spend around Rs 300 crore for improving and developing judicial infrastructure in district courts.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

He said that the Assam government will develop judicial infrastructure in district courts of the state over the next three years.

“We will spend Rs 300 crore in the next three years for developing judicial infrastructure across districts and sub-divisions,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam CM made this announcement while inaugurating the newly constructed court building in Barpeta district.

“I am confident that the new court complex will be able to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people of Barpeta and aid in justice dispensation system in the district,” CM Sarma said.

Gauhati high court chief justice RM Chhaya was also present on the occasion.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged people to move courts only for serious matters and not overburden the judiciary with frivolous cases.

“Cases of less serious nature are burdening the judiciary,” the Assam chief minister said.