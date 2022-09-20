NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has summoned Twitter India and Delhi police over child pornography and its trade on microblogging site Twitter.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, on Tuesday, claimed that videos of child pornography were sold for Rs 20 on Twitter.

DCW has set September 26 as deadline for Twitter India and Delhi police to respond to the summons issued to them.

“Twitter is yet to delete them and report it further. We have summoned head of Twitter India and have sought report. We have also summoned Delhi Police and have sought immediate action,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

“Thousands of people have shared recordings of young girls being raped. Videos of women bathing are being put through intelligence cameras. These companies follow laws abroad and turn a blind eye to the obscenity and rape of women in India,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter.