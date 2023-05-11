Mother’s Day 2023 is going to be celebrated on May 14 and there can be no better way than honouring your mother on this special occasion with some lovely wishes.

A mother is the only person in the world who can give unconditional and selfless love to their children and be a pillar of support for their entire life.

Besides some beautiful gifts which you will definitely give your mother with pure love, some heartwarming wishes along with a card will make her happier and the reactions that you see on her face will be priceless and remain memorable for a lifetime.

Also Read : Top 10 places to visit in Guwahati

Here are some lovely wishes to share with your mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day 2023-

1. Dear Ma, you have always been my best friend to whom I can cry out in my darkest days without being afraid. Thank you for being such a wonderful buddy. Happy Mother’s Day!

2. My dearest Mom, there can be no place of comfort anywhere in the world other than being by your side. You are the one besides whom I can be totally by myself. Happy Mother’s Day!

3. Happy Mother’s Day Mamma! You have been my best advisor whose advice has made me happiest and successful. Thank you for being the best listener and the ultimate problem solver of mine

Also Read : 7 ethnic looks of The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma

4. Dear Mother, you have some kind of magic in your hands. Despite being a foodie, I couldn’t find the love and warmth anywhere other than the meals that you always prepare. Happy Mother’s Day!

5. My dearest Mom, you have always been my biggest role model since childhood. I have notice how you juggle between work and home daily. There can be no better multitasker than you. Happy Mothers’ Day!

6. Happy Mother’s Day Ma! Thank you for moulding me into a successful, independent and kind-hearted person. You always inspire me to live life happily by working hard through all challenges that life gives.

7. Dear Ma, you are a multitasker, chef, advisor, teacher, motivational speaker and many many more. You make life seem beautiful every day. Thank you. Happy Mother’s Day!

8. My dearest Mummy, there isn’t a day when I don’t feel lonely knowing that I am very far away from you. But you have taught me how to ace life and am forever grateful to you for it. Happy Mother’s Day!

9. Dear Mom, I love you to the moon and back. I shall forever cherish our TV nights, kitchen experiments, lunch dates and interesting family gossips forever. Happy Mother’s Day!

10. My dearest Ma, Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for being my ray of sunshine everyday and a beam of moonlight every night. No words can describe what you mean me. I am forever grateful and blessed to have been born as your child.