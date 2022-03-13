The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will field veteran actor and former union minister Shatrughan Sinha in the Lok Sabha by-elections from Asansol constituency in West Bengal.

Moreover, TMC will field former union minister and singer Babul Supriyo from Ballygunge constituency for Assembly by-elections in West Bengal.

The development was confirmed by West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday.

“Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

She added: “Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati-Manush!”

The election commission, on Saturday, announced that the by-polls in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal would be held on April 12.

Counting of the votes will take place on April 16.

Notably, the Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after former union minister Babul Supriyo quit the BJP and stepped down as an MP before joining the TMC.

On the other hand, the Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of TMC MLA Subrata Mukherjee.