Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive Assistant (EA) to be filled on contractual basis (full time in-office work) for a period of one year initially and extendable based on performance of the candidate and requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Executive Assistant (EA)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs 50,000 to 60,000 per month (commensurate with educational qualification and work experience).

Essential Qualification & Experience :

(a) Master degree in Social Sciences, Management, Journalism and Communications or

related fields. Graduates with excellent documentation and communication skills may be

considered if such skills are proven at the screening level.

(b) 2-3 years’ administrative work experience at the middle level in large institutions / firms or

work with senior officials of such firms. Experience in academic institutions will be an added

advantage.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last Date of Filling of Online Applications: 30 July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here