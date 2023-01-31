Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (Infrastructure Development and Support Division) on contract basis for a period of six months only.

Name of post : Consultant (Infrastructure Development and Support Division)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- to Rs. 80,000/- per month.

Qualification & Experience : First Class Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field (Civil Engineer) from a recognized Institute/University or equivalent. Five Years of Experience in Electrical & Civil Works. Well versed with CPWD manual & Purchase rules of Electrical & Civil Items, AMC processing of Civil & Electrical bills etc., as per Central Government rules. Retired people are also preferred in that case there is no age bar.

Age Limit : 45 Years as on 31st January, 2023

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) on the Institute website www.tiss.edu. Last date for filling of online applications is 15th February 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD

candidates will be Rs 125/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

