Assam Career Assam Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer under the project “Drug Treatment Clinic” funded by DDAP, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Qualification : MBBS with Medical Council Registration

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Counsellor & Teacher vacancies in Delhi Public School Duliajan

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th February 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Department of Psychiatry, Assam Medical College &Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 casual and stylish looks of KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty