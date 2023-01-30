Assam Career Assam Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.
Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer under the project “Drug Treatment Clinic” funded by DDAP, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month
Qualification : MBBS with Medical Council Registration
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th February 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Department of Psychiatry, Assam Medical College &Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
