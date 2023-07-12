TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Writer vacancy

Applications are invited for various editorial positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Policy Writer.

Name of post : Policy Writer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Post-graduation degree in public policy, social science, communications, journalism or related degree program with excellent English – language skills.

Experienced candidates with 2-3 years of policy content writing and editing peerreviewed journals.

Candidates must thoroughly understand policy content writing, such as well-research and data long-form articles, government policy briefs, and reports.

Strong research and analytical skills and can work to tight deadlines.

Good working knowledge of MS Office or Google Docs.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Write clear and concise proposals.

Remuneration : Remuneration shall be Rs. 40,000/- to 50,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents via email to shssprojects.tiss@gmail.com with the Subject Line “Application for the post of Policy Writer” with the updated curriculum vitae attached

Last date for submission of applications is 20th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here