TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Office Assistant vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant on contract basis in School of Management and Labour Studies.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Monthly remuneration: Rs. 22,000 per month

Essential Qualification : A Bachelors Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent

grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed plus one year of work experience of

administrative work.

Preferred qualification: The candidate should have relevant experience in an office environment

with good interpersonal and communication skills. Should be capable of prioritising new tasks, ability to work independently with good time management skills. Should be self-organised, task oriented and paying attention to details. Basic computer skills (email, Microsoft Office, Excel, Google Spreadsheets) is desirable. The candidate should be dynamic to handle execution of multiple tasks simultaneously.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last date for submission of online application is May 29, 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD

candidates will be Rs 250/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the OnlineApplication Form.

Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here