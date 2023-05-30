TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Content Creator vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Content Creator for its iCALL Psychosocial Helpline, a national level psychosocial helpline provides professional counselling service to people who are in need of help.

Name of post : Content Creator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in humanities or allied sciences from a UGC recognized University

Should have thorough knowledge of mental health and psychosocial wellbeing

Should have some prior experience of content development in the area of wellbeing and mental health of children, young people, families and communities

Should have proficiency in English, Hindi, both reading and writing

Should possess excellent academic writing skills in English.

Be willing to work in flexible hours

How to apply : Candidates may send their resume to icallhelpline@gmail.com before 05/06/2023 with a subject line Application for the post of Content creator – May 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here