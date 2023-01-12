Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad hoc Associate Professor (one post) for the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies in the School of Habitat Studies.

Name of post : Associate Professor for the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

(i) Postgraduate degree (with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a pointscale, wherever the grading system is followed) in interdisciplinary subjects such as Climate Studies, Policy Studies, Environmental Science, Development Studies and related fields.

(ii) An excellent academic record, with a PhD. Degree in the concerned/relevant disciplines mentioned above.

(iii) A minimum of eight years of experience in teaching and/or research in an academic/ research position equivalent to that of an Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed international or national UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 75 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2.

How to apply : The candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu. The last date for submission of online applications will be January 27, 2023 .

Application Fees: The application fee of Rs. 1000/- be paid online. The application fee for

SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs. 250/- if they attach the required certificate to the online

application form. The women applicants are waived from payment of application fees. The

application will be valid only on receipt of the application fee if applicable. Fees once paid shall

not be refunded under any circumstances

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

