Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on Contract Basis for the School of Human Ecology at its Mumbai Campus.

Name of post : Assistant Professor for School of Human Ecology

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Clinical or Counselling Psychology from an Indian University, or

an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidates must fulfill the following eligibility conditions-

A. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Remuneration: Consolidated salary of Rs. 86,088/- p.m. (Pay Band Rs. 15,600 – 39,100/- with

AGP Rs. 6,000/- in 6th CPC as approved by funder).

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided

along on the Institute’s website at www.tiss.edu.

Last date of receipt of online application: 13 October 2023

Application Fees : The application fee of Rs. 1000/- be paid online. The application fee for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates will be Rs. 250/- if they attach the required certificate to the online application

form. The women applicants are waived from payment of application fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here