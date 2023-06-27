TISS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Admin & Accounts Manager vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Admin and Accounts Manager to be filled on contract basis for a period of 06 months only and extendable based on performance of the candidate, requirements of the Institute and resources available with the Institute.

Name of post : Admin and Accounts Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- month

Qualification :

A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognised Institute/University. At least 5 years of experience in Government Organisation/ University/Reputed Institute/PSU.

Age Limit : Preferably below 55 Years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last date for receipt of Application/Applying Online is July 6, 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be Rs 125/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here