Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Development & Communication Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Development & Communication Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 62,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : The candidate should have a Master’s degree/PG Diploma in Communications or Management or in related field/discipline plus minimum of three years of

administrative experience in a similar position.

Desired Qualifications / Skill :

a) Good written and verbal communication skills in English and Hindi

b) Creating impactful internal and external communication

c) Command over computer skills and digital communication

d) Capacity to work with students and promote team work

e) Ability to pursue a constructive approach and maintain professional relations with organizations

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply Now)

on the Institute website www.tiss.edu. Last Date of Filling of Online Applications: 30 November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here