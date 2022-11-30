Jabalpur: The police have arrested three men for allegedly murdering a 63-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after he disclosed about having “unnatural sex” with the trio.

The police said that the man was found dead in a field near a farm on November 9.

After the postmortem, it was found that the man had died due to suffocation but it was not known who had killed him immediately.

The police had also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information about the crime.

During the investigation, the police found the involvement of three persons.

They arrested the trio based on the investigation.

Of them, the eldest was aged 42 years while two others are under 25.

Police also found a sex spray, tablets and oil bottles from the spot of the incident.

They also found a rod that may have been allegedly used in the murder, he said.

The accused told the police that they murdered the old man because he told others about their physical relationship with them.