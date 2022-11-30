Guwahati: While the Dibrugarh University ragging case continues, a five-month pregnant teacher at a school in Moran was reportedly abused and threatened by Class XI students.

The teacher as per reports was attacked by a group of students after she had informed their parents about their poor performance.

The teacher was surrounded by the students who were all boys and she was saved after some girls from the hostel informed other teachers.

Following the incident, the school authorities have termed it an unfortunate and have initiated action.

The school principal said that the parents of the students were called in and asked to take the students home but their parents too declined to take them home.

As per reports, 22 were identified and actions have been initiated against them.

The students have denied assaulting them but an enquiry has been initiated.

