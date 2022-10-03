Varanasi: While Durga Puja is being celebrated across the country, an unfortunate incident was reported from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.

A massive fire at a Durga Puja pandal claimed the lives of at least three people including two children.

Apart from the deaths, more than 60 people were reported to have been injured in the fire.

The incident took place last night as per reports.

As per the latest reports, the fire took place at around 9 pm during the aarti at the venue.

However, the exact reason behind the fire is not yet known but an electric short circuit has been suspected to be the reason.

During the incident, a 45-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy died last night at the incident site while a 10-year-old boy succumbed to the injuries on Monday morning.

An investigation into the entire incident has been initiated.