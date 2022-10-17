Eluru: The police have arrested three persons for poisoning and killing 18 stray dogs in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.

Of the three, one was the village sarpanch (headman) of the Chebrole village in Eluru.

It may be mentioned that the sarpanch along with the village secretary had hired a dog killer, K Veerababu and gave him a contract to kill all the stray dogs in the village.

Following this, the dog killer poisoned 18 stray dogs in the village.

Based on a complaint by an animal rights activist, the Chebrolu police registered a case under sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the three.

The accused had killed the dogs by injecting them with some poison.

An investigation into the matter is being carried out.