Guwahati: In a major incident of animal cruelty, 18 stray dogs were reported to have been poisoned in Eluru of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as K Veerababu.

A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been filed against him.

The accused has claimed he killed the dogs as he was following instructions from the Chebrole village head and its secretary.

He killed the dogs by administering lethal injections.

Following the incident, various animal rights groups have come forward demanding strict actions against the people involved in the killings.