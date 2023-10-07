Guwahati: Three pilots including two Indian trainee pilots were killed after a plane crash at British Columbia in Canada on Saturday.

As per reports, the deceased Indian nationals were identified as Abhay Gadroo and Yash Vijay Ramugade.

Both of them were residents of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Officials speaking of the crash said that they were flying in a twin-engined light aircraft, a Piper PA-34 Seneca.

Their plane crashed into trees and bushes behind a motel in Chilliwack due to some technical issues.

However, the exact cause is being investigated by the Canadian police department.

The police later secured the area and confirmed there were no other people who were injured in the incident.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has started an investigation into the incident after the fatal crash.