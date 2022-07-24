Palghar: The police have arrested three persons accused of duping a builder of Rs 3 crore in return for fake gold coins in Thane.

As per the police, the incident had taken place back on April 18.

Reports stated that the three men traded a bag containing gold coins for Rs 3.12 crore with the victim, a resident of Dombivali in Thane district.

The transaction as per reports took place in a hut near a hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

However, after the building went home and checked the coins, they turned out to be fake.

After finding the coins to be fake, the builder lodged a complaint.

The people arrested were identified as Kisanbai Kasturbai Marwadi Salat, Haribhai Premabhai Marwadi Salat and Manish Kamleshbhai Shah from Vadodara in Gujarat.

Following the arrest, the police recovered Rs 2.18 crore from the accused.

The police are now trying to recover the remaining money.

An investigation is underway.