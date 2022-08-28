Thane: Three persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old minor girl in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

As per reports one of the accused works in the merchant navy.

Another one is a history-sheeter as per the police.

The incident was reported on August 26 and all the accused were arrested by Sunday.

Also Read: Assam: Five arrested for poaching Royal Bengal Tiger in Kaziranga

The police informed that the accused took the girl to a flat at Kalher in Bhiwandi and tied her hands before sexually assaulting her.

One of the accused even bit her while she tried to resist them.

The accused, identified as Sachin Kamble (30), Akash Kanojia (22) and Asu (20).

Also Read: No comparison between schools in Delhi and Assam, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

The were were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim at Chitalsar police station in Wagle Estate division of Thane city.

An investigation is still on to check if anyone else was involved.