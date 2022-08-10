Jamshedpur: A 15-year-old girl with her 37-year-old boyfriend allegedly killed her parents using a hammer and a pressure cooker in Jamshedpur.

They killed them because the parents had objected to them leaving the house and marrying.

The police based on inputs had found the couple lying dead in a pool of blood and the accused being missing from the house.

The police immediately initiated an investigation and tracked the girl and her boyfriend at a rented house in the Omnagar area.

The police said that the girl and the man were supposed to elope on Sunday night but the parents woke up and saw them.

When they tried to prevent them from eloping, they attacked them with a hammer and a pressure cooker, trashing them to death.

The murder weapons have been recovered and both of them have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 302 (murder).