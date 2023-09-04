Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to pay gratitude to our teachers or educators who light up our lives by teaching us and dispelling the gloom of illiteracy.

Popularly known as Shikshak Divas, Teacher’s Day is also marked as the birth anniversary of India’s first vice president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teacher’s Day came to be celebrated in India on September 5 every year after a request regarding it was made by Dr. Radhakrishnan himself.

The story goes that when the great scholar assumed office as the second President of India, some of his students and friends requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday.

Dr. Radhakrishnan instead requested them to celebrate his birthday as Teacher’s Day so that it can be utilized as an occasion to pay gratitude to the educators of our nation.

Teacher’s Day is a beautiful occasion when you can take time out from your hectic work schedule to send some good wishes to the educators who have shaped up your lives in its present form.

If you can take out some time, do visit your teachers with some gifts so that they can get happiness on seeing you as a person with a successful career.

Here are some beautiful wishes you can share with your teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day 2023

1. Dear Sir / Maam, thank you for making me an educated human and give me the capability to stand on my own feet. Happy Teacher’s Day!

2. I am really lucky to have had you as my teacher during our school days. You have given wings to my dreams and made me a man. I am forever grateful to you. Happy Teacher’s Day!

3. Dear Teacher, you have given me knowledge and moulded me into a responsible human being. You have given me the greatest gift of life and words wouldn’t suffice to express my gratitude towards you. Happy Teacher’s Day!

4. I am always thankful to God for getting education from a great teacher like you. You are the reason behind my success today. Happy Teacher’s Day!

5. Dear Sir /Maam, the world would be full of darkness had teachers like you not been there for us. You have light up our lives and we are always grateful for you. Happy Teacher’s Day!

6. Good teachers like you are very rare as you have taught us some real life lessons that is beyond textbooks. Thank you for being a true mentor. Happy Teacher’s Day!

7. Life would have been full of darkness and gloom without you in it. You are the real source of light that spread happiness and joy. Happy Teacher’s Day!

8. Dear Teacher, you are a precious gem in this journey called life. You are the one who brings real transformation in the lives of so many little children and make them into fine adults. Happy Teacher’s Day!

9. The world has become such a lovely place to stay because of you have taught us about its wonders. Thank you for being a real guide of life. Happy Teacher’s Day!

10. Dear Sir /Maam, you have nurtured our minds with the eternal seed of knowledge and illuminated our lives by making us grow into trees of enlightenment. Happy Teacher’s Day!