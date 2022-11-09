Jaipur: Love sees no boundaries and this was proven by a school teacher in Rajasthan.

The school teacher named Meera taught physical education at a school in Bharatpur.

She fell in love with another woman named Kalpana Fauzdar.

To make the love successful, she went through a sex change operation and married.

Meera after the operation changed her name to Aarav Kuntal.

Kundal said, “Everything is fair in love and war. This is why I decided to change my gender.”

Kundal said that Kalpana was his student and he started to gain feelings for her at the playground.

He said that before the operation, he had always wanted to be a boy.

“I had my first surgery in December 2019,” he said.

On the other hand, Kalpana said that even if Aarav had not changed his gender, she would have still married her as she loved Aarav.