Guwahati: The Ettayapuram police in Tuticorin district have arrested a 35-year-old man after he allegedly issued a death threat to a child who played the role of Periyar in a Tamil skit.

The arrested person has been identified as Venikitesh Kumar Babu, a driver by profession.

As per reports, the child had delivered a speech on women empowerment during a TV show where he was dressed as the social reformer Periyar.

The child in the skit said, “Women have a life beyond their husbands. They have dreams too and desires. Caste, religion, and culture shackle women. Stop seeing women as mere tools to give birth to children.”

Also Read: Assam: MMCH pharmacist missing, family suspect abduction

Venkatesh Kumar Babu however was offended by the act and on Saturday uploaded a hateful post on his social media handle.

The police post which was written in Tamil read, “The child, who dressed up as Periyar, should be beaten and killed and his body hanged in a public place. Only then other children and their parents would be scared. Why not dress up as VOC (Chidambaranar), Netaji, Thevar of Bharathiyar”.

Following this, DMK Tuticorin Urban district secretary, Suresh Kannan lodged a complaint with the local police.

He had sought for immediate action to be taken against him.

The DMK leader stated that the post could pose serious law and order issues and hence, the person should be arrested.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for illegal sale of railway tickets

The accused based on the complaint was arrested under Sections 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony, 505 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report) 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).