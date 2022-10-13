Chennai: In a bit to protect the endangered Slender Loris, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the first sanctuary for the primate in Karur and Dindigul districts.
Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin announced that 11,806 hectares in the forest areas of the Karur and Dindigul districts will be merged so that the Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary can be created.
The Chief Minister’s office in a tweet said, “The sanctuary will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris and yet another milestone in TN’s conservation efforts.”
The slender lorises or simply loris in some parts native to India and Sri Lanka.
They are divided into two species namely, the red slender loris in Sri Lanka and the grey slender loris. The grey slender loris is found in both India and Sri Lanka.