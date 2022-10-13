Chennai: In a bit to protect the endangered Slender Loris, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the first sanctuary for the primate in Karur and Dindigul districts.

Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin announced that 11,806 hectares in the forest areas of the Karur and Dindigul districts will be merged so that the Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary can be created.

Also Read: Assam: Landslides at Subansiri project in Gerukamukh, fears of disaster grips locals

The Chief Minister’s office in a tweet said, “The sanctuary will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris and yet another milestone in TN’s conservation efforts.”

“Happy to announce that the Government of Tamil Nadu has notified India’s first “Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary” covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur & Dindigul Districts.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/1udwXzcrWB — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 12, 2022

The slender lorises or simply loris in some parts native to India and Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for impersonating as Anti-Corruption Department officials in Guwahati

They are divided into two species namely, the red slender loris in Sri Lanka and the grey slender loris. The grey slender loris is found in both India and Sri Lanka.