Dibrugarh: A delegation from the Dibrugarh Press Club of Assam met with senior officials of IndiGo Airlines at Manohari Resort in Dibrugarh on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum seeking the introduction of direct flights from Dibrugarh to Mumbai and Jaipur, along with evening flights to Guwahati and Kolkata.

The IndiGo delegation was led by Sushanta Chatterjee, Associate Director – Sales (East), and was accompanied by Sagar Bhattacharya, Assistant Manager – Sales, and Rajesh Roy, Manager – Sales.

The memorandum highlighted the growing strategic and economic importance of Dibrugarh, which was recently designated the second capital of Assam, and its vital role as a gateway to several districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Press Club delegation underscored the increasing demand for improved air connectivity in light of rising passenger traffic and the upcoming renaming of Dibrugarh Airport in honour of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The IndiGo officials gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised and assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with the airline’s network planning team for appropriate consideration.

The Press Club delegation was led by President Manash Jyoti Dutta, Vice President Anil Kumar Poddar, and General Secretary Ripunjoy Das.

On the same occasion, the Eastern Assam Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dibrugarh, also submitted a memorandum to the IndiGo team, echoing the same appeal for enhanced air connectivity. The Chamber’s delegation was led by President Dr. Bhaskar Gogoi and Secretary CA Ankit Varma.

Additionally, the Bharatiya Cha Parishad, represented by Mrigendra Jalan, also submitted a memorandum on the same matter, reinforcing the collective regional demand for improved flight connectivity from Dibrugarh.

The proposed new routes and evening services are expected to benefit business travellers, medical patients, tea industry stakeholders, media professionals, students, and the wider public, further strengthening Dibrugarh’s position as an emerging aviation hub in Northeast India.